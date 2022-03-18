Shop
©Marvin Minder/Shutterstock
Also known as the Gunung Mulu World Heritage Area, this park is one of the most majestic and thrilling nature destinations anywhere in Southeast Asia.
Gunung Mulu National Park
A 3km walk through the rainforest takes you to these adjacent caverns. Deer Cave – over 2km long and 174m high – is the world’s largest cave passage open…
Gunung Mulu National Park
Wind Cave, named for the cool breezes blowing through it, has several chambers, including the cathedral-like King’s Chamber, filled with dreamlike forests…
Gunung Mulu National Park
Langang Cave can be visited on the park's Fast Lane tour, which passes extraordinary stalactites and stalagmites. Keep an eye out for blue racer snakes…
Gunung Mulu National Park
Offers a very accessible introduction to the park as a ‘biodiversity hot spot’ and to its extraordinary geology. Situated in the HQ building between the…
