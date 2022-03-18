Gunung Mulu National Park

Also known as the Gunung Mulu World Heritage Area, this park is one of the most majestic and thrilling nature destinations anywhere in Southeast Asia.

  • Deer Cave & Lang Cave

    Deer Cave & Lang Cave

    A 3km walk through the rainforest takes you to these adjacent caverns. Deer Cave – over 2km long and 174m high – is the world’s largest cave passage open…

  • Wind Cave & Clearwater Cave

    Wind Cave & Clearwater Cave

    Wind Cave, named for the cool breezes blowing through it, has several chambers, including the cathedral-like King’s Chamber, filled with dreamlike forests…

  • Langang Cave

    Langang Cave

    Langang Cave can be visited on the park's Fast Lane tour, which passes extraordinary stalactites and stalagmites. Keep an eye out for blue racer snakes…

  • Mulu Discovery Centre

    Mulu Discovery Centre

    Offers a very accessible introduction to the park as a ‘biodiversity hot spot’ and to its extraordinary geology. Situated in the HQ building between the…

