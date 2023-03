Langang Cave can be visited on the park's Fast Lane tour, which passes extraordinary stalactites and stalagmites. Keep an eye out for blue racer snakes and the fibrous mineral formation ‘moonmilk’ – known to scientists as Lublinite – which is created when bacteria break down calcite, the main component of limestone. Don’t touch it – it’s very fragile.

Getting to the cave requires a 20-minute boat ride followed by a 1km walk to the cave entrance. The whole tour lasts three hours.