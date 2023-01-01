Wind Cave & Clearwater Cave

Wind Cave, named for the cool breezes blowing through it, has several chambers, including the cathedral-like King’s Chamber, filled with dreamlike forests of stalagmites and columns. There's a sweaty 200-step climb up to Clearwater Cave and the subterranean river there. The cave itself is vast: more than 200km of passages have been surveyed so far.

After visiting the caves you can take a dip in the refreshing waters of a sandy swimming spot.

Tours include a stop at the riverside village of Batu Bungan, a Penan settlement set up by the government as part of a campaign to discourage their nomadic lifestyle. Locals sell trinkets and handicrafts.

The cave tour takes about four hours, leaving time for another cave visit in the afternoon.