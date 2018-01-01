Welcome to Gunung Mulu National Park
Few national parks anywhere in the world pack so many natural marvels into such a small area. Home to caves of mind-boggling proportions, otherworldly geological phenomena such as the Pinnacles, and brilliant old-growth tropical rainforest (the park has 17 different vegetation zones), this is truly one of the world’s wonders.
Among the remarkable features in this 529-sq-km park are its two highest peaks, Gunung Mulu (2376m) and Gunung Api (1710m). In between are rugged karst mountains, deep gorges with crystal-clear rivers, and a unique mosaic of habitats supporting fascinating and incredibly diverse wildlife. Mulu’s most famous hiking attractions are the Pinnacles, a forest of razor-sharp limestone spires, and the Headhunters’ Trail, an old tribal war path down to Limbang.
