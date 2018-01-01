Also known as the Gunung Mulu World Heritage Area, this park is one of the most majestic and thrilling nature destinations anywhere in Southeast Asia.

Few national parks anywhere in the world pack so many natural marvels into such a small area. Home to caves of mind-boggling proportions, otherworldly geological phenomena such as the Pinnacles, and brilliant old-growth tropical rainforest (the park has 17 different vegetation zones), this is truly one of the world’s wonders.

Among the remarkable features in this 529-sq-km park are its two highest peaks, Gunung Mulu (2376m) and Gunung Api (1710m). In between are rugged karst mountains, deep gorges with crystal-clear rivers, and a unique mosaic of habitats supporting fascinating and incredibly diverse wildlife. Mulu’s most famous hiking attractions are the Pinnacles, a forest of razor-sharp limestone spires, and the Headhunters’ Trail, an old tribal war path down to Limbang.

