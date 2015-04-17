Welcome to Kota Kinabalu
Once you are acclimatised to the humidity, you'll find it's easy to walk around the compact city centre. KK is an ideal base to book your Sabah adventure, whether it be diving, wildlife watching, or Mt Kinabalu trekking. Believe us, KK will soon grow on you once you get to know it.
Top experiences in Kota Kinabalu
Recent articles
Kota Kinabalu activities
Sandakan Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Center Full-Day Trip from Kota Kinabalu
The Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Center, located near the town of Sandakan, is one of the best places on earth to see the famous wild man of Borneo in its natural habitat. After pickup from your hotel in Kota Kinabalu, be transferred to the airport for your flight to Sandakan (flight surcharge subject to change, please see Additional Info for more details). Upon arrival, be taken to the Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Center, the largest and oldest of its kind on earth where a dedicated team of professionals work tirelessly to assist orphaned, abandoned or abused Orangutans to learn the survival skills they need to return to their natural habitat - the teeming jungles of Borneo. Follow your guide on a walk along a raised wooden walkway to the observation deck where Orangutans slowly emerge from the rainforest to be fed by the rangers. The Sepilok centre supplements the rehabilitated Orangutan's diet with a feeding at 10am and 3pm. Please note that wildlife sightings are not guaranteed as the Orangutans roam freely in the jungle. Afterward, head to a local restaurant for a delectable lunch of Malaysian specialties. Then, enjoy an afternoon of touring around Sandakan beginning with a tour of a local market offering a variety of fruits, vegetables and unique local handicrafts. Learn about traditional Chinese architecture on a guided visit to a the Puh Jih Shih Buddhist Temple, situated on a hilltop. Admire the views of the city skyline from the observation point The temple is situated on a hill-top looking and provides great photo opportunities of the breathtaking views over Sandakan Bay. At the end of your tour, transfer to Sandakan airport to catch your flight back to Kota Kinabalu. Upon arrival, be transported back to your hotel in Kota Kinabalu
Kota Kinabalu Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Kota Kinabalu International Airport to your Kota Kinabalu, Rasa Ria or Nexus area hotel. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer! Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Minicoach
Kota Kinabalu Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from Kota Kinabalu, Rasa Ria or Nexus area hotels to Kota Kinabalu Airport. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your Hotel to Airport transfer, you will be required to reconfirm exact pick up times and places (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Vehicles used: Air-conditioned minicoach
Kinabalu Park Canopy Walkway and Poring Hot Springs Full-Day Tour from Kota Kinabalu
Begin your nature experience with a comfortable pickup from your Kota Kinabalu hotel. The drive will take you across the mountainous Crocker Range with panoramic views of the countryside and soaring hills. Catch a magnificent glimpse of Mt Kinabalu, with its jagged granite peaks towering above one of the most biologically diverse areas in teh world. Upon arrival at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kinabalu Park, enjoy a guided trek along one of its many trails to discover this natural wonder that offers a glimpse into the fascinating and often unique world of plant and animal life. Walk along the 100 feet-high canopy walkway, giving you a spectacular view of the Borneo rainforest. Afterward, relax as you enjoy a lunch of local Malaysia delicacies. Then, be taken to the Poring Hot Springs, where you may continue unwinding with a soothing and invigorating dip into its natural hot springs. End your tour with a drop-off at your Kota Kinabalu hotel.
North Borneo Railway Train Ride from Kota Kinabalu to Papar
Ride the North Borneo Railway train from Kota Kinabalu to Papar to experience the days of the British Colonial Office, when people traveled by steam train into the heart of Sabah. The trains are refurbished to re-create the atmosphere of stepping onto a train in the 1900s. The North Borneo Railway runs for 36 miles (60 km) between Kota Kinabalu, the state capital of Sabah, and Papar, an agricultural town, known as the rice bowl of Sabah.Board the train at Tanjung Aru Station. As the train pulls out of the station, travel into the countryside and admire the pastoral landscape. Continuing to the coast of Lokawi Bay, take in the picturesque views of the South China Sea. Stop at Kinarut, a traditional trading village, then visit Tien Shi Temple, a Buddhist temple at the foot of the hill, and explore the local shops nearby. Reboard the train and pass through Kawang, home to the Kawang Forest Reserve. Cross the Papar River over a steel bridge to arrive in Papar, where you can visit the local wet market to get a taste of simple rural life in Sabah. Meander around the area and meet the friendly locals. Then, hop on board the train for a scenic ride back to Kota Kinabalu and enjoy a typical tiffin colonial lunch.
Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park Snorkeling, Coral Flyer Zipline
Snorkeling is a fun recreational activity that anyone that has swimming skills can enjoy. Unlike scuba diving, going snorkeling does not require a tremendous amount of training or the use of heavy or expensive equipment. Going snorkeling only requires the use of goggles, a snorkel mask, and swim fins.You can snorkel either from the boat at the snorkeling sites, or enjoy the crystal blue waters at the white sandy beach on one of the islands inside the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park.After your snorkeling session, your guide will bring you to Coral Flyer Zipline starting point at Padang Point on Gaya Island. You will take a walk up to the starting point of the Zipline. You will be introduced to the Zipline safety guide where they will provide an explanation of how to fly through the air. Once your strapped up don’t forget your GoPro and video your ride across to Sapi Island. You will then take a boat back to Padang Point to enjoy a freshly prepared A la carte lunch.