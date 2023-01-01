City Mosque

Built in classical style, this mosque is far more attractive than the State Mosque in both setting and design. Completed in 2000 it can hold up to 12,000 worshippers. It can be entered by non-Muslims outside regular prayer times, but there's not much worth seeing inside. It's about 5km north of the centre. To get here, take bus 5A towards UMS (University of Malaysia Sabah, RM2). Ask the conductor to drop you off after the Tanjung Lipat roundabout.

Entry is free, but robe hire will set you back a few ringgit.