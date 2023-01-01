The islands of Manukan, Gaya, Sapi, Mamutik and Sulug, and the reefs in between, make up the 49-sq-km Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park. Only a short boat ride from Kota Kinabalu's city centre, the islands boast some pretty beaches and heavily visited coral reefs. The water in the outer areas, while not pristine, is usually clear enough to offer worthwhile day-trip swimming and snorkelling for anyone wanting to escape the city.

There's an exciting zip line between Sapi and Gaya and diving around all five islands; however, floating and submerged plastic can be as obvious as the sea life. A number of diving operators run day trips into the national park from Jesselton Point.