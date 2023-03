This pretty sweep of sand begins around the Shangri-La's Tanjung Aru Resort and stretches south to the airport. Tanjung Aru is a locals' beach, full of picnic spots and swoony-eyed couples. Food stalls are plentiful, most closing up come dark. We would advise against swimming here; the water may look pretty, and some locals may tell you it's fine, but others claim it's tainted by run-off from KK and nearby water villages.