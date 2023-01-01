Mari Mari Cultural Village

With its three-hour tours, Mari Mari showcases various traditional homes of Sabahan ethnic communities – the Bajau, Lundayeh, Murut, Rungus and Dusun – all of which are built by descendants of the tribes they represent. Along the way you'll get the chance to see blowpipe making, tattooing, fire-starting and an insight into the mystical belief systems of each of these groups, as well as culinary nibbles from each tribe! It's touristy, sure, but good fun, especially for families.

A short dance recital is also included in the visit. The village is a 20- to 30-minute drive east of KK and transport to/from your hotel can be arranged when booking. There is also a small waterfall – Kiansom Waterfall – about 400m beyond the cultural village, which is easily accessible by private transport or on foot. The area around the cascade lends itself well to swimming and it's a great place to cool off after a visit to Mari Mari.