Up on Signal Hill, among the art deco mansions at the city-centre's eastern edge, there's an unmissable UFO-like observation pavilion. Come here to make sense of the city layout below. The view is best as the sun sets over the islands. To reach it, walk up the steps at the end of Lg Dewan. Other steps are behind Lucy's Homestay, passing the huge banyan tree, to reach the road that you follow to the tower. Otherwise, catch a cab (RM15).