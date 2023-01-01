Che Sui Khor Moral Uplifting Society

About four minutes' drive northeast of KK, this complex has an 11-storey pagoda that shimmers in orange and green. The society espouses believing in the best Islam, Taoism, Buddhism and Christianity have to offer. To get here, take a bus from the Wawasan Plaza terminal going north on the Jln Tuaran route (RM3). To get home, stand outside the temple on the main road and a minibus or regular bus will pick you up. A return taxi should cost around RM30.