This collection of historical objects from all over the Islamic world is very engaging. Look out for replica mosques from Melaka and Sandakan, ornate krises from Java and Bali, curved Sulu swords, an 18th-century Persian Quran stand and Indonesian wooden caskets engraved with Quranic verses. The Malaysian history section, by contrast, is wordy and rather dry.

To get here, catch bus 13 (RM1) along Jln Tunku Abdul Rahman and alight just before the mosque.