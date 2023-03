KK's Night Market is an unmissable immersion into local culture. It's authentic, bustling, aromatic and noisy. At the southwest end you will find stalls selling everything from belacan (fermented shrimp paste) to snake beans. Towards the waterfront are the fish stalls: row upon row of bug-eyed bream, tuna, tiger prawns and red snapper. At the northeast end of the market is a huge hawker centre where you can eat your way through every Malay dish in the book.