Central Market

Kota Kinabalu

LoginSave

The Central Market is a bustling spot for people watching, with locals going about their daily business as they shop for fresh produce.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park

    Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park

    4.05 MILES

    The islands of Manukan, Gaya, Sapi, Mamutik and Sulug, and the reefs in between, make up the 49-sq-km Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park. Only a short boat…

  • Sipitang Sabah Malaysia - Aug 30, 2014:Murut lady in traditional costume with colorful beads during folklore festival in Sipitang Sabah.Murut is among the largest ethnic group in Sabah interior.; Shutterstock ID 369534461; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Mari Mari Cultural Village

    9.07 MILES

    With its three-hour tours, Mari Mari showcases various traditional homes of Sabahan ethnic communities – the Bajau, Lundayeh, Murut, Rungus and Dusun –…

  • Kota Kinabalu Floating Mosque with Dramatic Clouds and Reflection.

    City Mosque

    2.54 MILES

    Built in classical style, this mosque is far more attractive than the State Mosque in both setting and design. Completed in 2000 it can hold up to 12,000…

  • Proboscis monkey.

    Kota Kinabalu Wetland Centre

    1.17 MILES

    This centre features 1.4km of wooden walkways passing through a 24-hectare mangrove swamp, where you can expect to see scuttling fiddler and mangrove…

  • Tambunan Rafflesia Reserve

    Tambunan Rafflesia Reserve

    23.55 MILES

    Near the top of the Crocker Range, next to the main highway, 20km north of Tambunan, this park is devoted to the world's largest flower. The Rafflesia…

  • Dusun Museum

    Dusun Museum

    28.51 MILES

    Well worth a peek, this museum showcasing traditional Dusun culture is located inside a traditional bamboo dwelling. Inside you'll find antique Chinese…

  • Signal Hill Observatory Platform

    Signal Hill Observatory Platform

    0.45 MILES

    Up on Signal Hill, among the art deco mansions at the city-centre's eastern edge, there's an unmissable UFO-like observation pavilion. Come here to make…

  • Night Market

    Night Market

    0.17 MILES

    KK's Night Market is an unmissable immersion into local culture. It's authentic, bustling, aromatic and noisy. At the southwest end you will find stalls…

View more attractions

Nearby Kota Kinabalu attractions

1. Night Market

0.17 MILES

KK's Night Market is an unmissable immersion into local culture. It's authentic, bustling, aromatic and noisy. At the southwest end you will find stalls…

2. Sunday Market

0.27 MILES

On Sundays a lively Chinese street fair takes over a section of Jln Gaya. It's vividly chaotic, with stalls cheek by jowl hawking batik sarongs, puppies…

3. Atkinson Clock Tower

0.31 MILES

The modest timepiece at the foot of Signal Hill is one of the only structures to survive the Allied bombing of Jesselton in 1945. It's a square, 15.7m…

4. Signal Hill Observatory Platform

0.45 MILES

Up on Signal Hill, among the art deco mansions at the city-centre's eastern edge, there's an unmissable UFO-like observation pavilion. Come here to make…

5. Che Sui Khor Moral Uplifting Society

0.98 MILES

About four minutes' drive northeast of KK, this complex has an 11-storey pagoda that shimmers in orange and green. The society espouses believing in the…

6. Kota Kinabalu Wetland Centre

1.17 MILES

This centre features 1.4km of wooden walkways passing through a 24-hectare mangrove swamp, where you can expect to see scuttling fiddler and mangrove…

7. Museum of Islamic Civilisation

1.36 MILES

This collection of historical objects from all over the Islamic world is very engaging. Look out for replica mosques from Melaka and Sandakan, ornate…

8. Sabah Museum

1.56 MILES

About 2km south of the city centre, this museum provides an introduction to Sabah's indigenous cultures, with displays focusing on the traditional attire,…