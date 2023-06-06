Kota Kinabalu

Giant grilled prawns

Overview

In busy Kota Kinabalu (KK) you’ll soon notice the breathtaking fiery sunsets, blossoming arts-and-music scene and a rich culinary spectrum spanning street food to high-end dining. Alongside swanky new malls and expensive condos, old KK happily endures, through markets brimming with sea creatures and fresh produce, and busy fishers shuttling about the waterfront. This may be a city on the move with the 21st century, but its old-world charm and history are very much alive.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Rungus longhouse, KK, Sabah, Malaysia

    Sabah Museum

    Kota Kinabalu

    About 2km south of the city centre, this museum provides an introduction to Sabah's indigenous cultures, with displays focusing on the traditional attire,…

  • Sipitang Sabah Malaysia - Aug 30, 2014:Murut lady in traditional costume with colorful beads during folklore festival in Sipitang Sabah.Murut is among the largest ethnic group in Sabah interior.; Shutterstock ID 369534461; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Mari Mari Cultural Village

    Kota Kinabalu

    With its three-hour tours, Mari Mari showcases various traditional homes of Sabahan ethnic communities – the Bajau, Lundayeh, Murut, Rungus and Dusun –…

  • Monsopiad woman shows tourists around traditional house at Kadazan-Dusun Monsopiad Cultural Village.

    Monsopiad Cultural Village

    Kota Kinabalu

    Monsopiad is named after a legendary warrior and headhunter. The highlight of this tacky but fun place is the House of Skulls, which supposedly contains…

  • Kota Kinabalu Floating Mosque with Dramatic Clouds and Reflection.

    City Mosque

    Kota Kinabalu

    Built in classical style, this mosque is far more attractive than the State Mosque in both setting and design. Completed in 2000 it can hold up to 12,000…

  • Proboscis monkey.

    Kota Kinabalu Wetland Centre

    Kota Kinabalu

    This centre features 1.4km of wooden walkways passing through a 24-hectare mangrove swamp, where you can expect to see scuttling fiddler and mangrove…

  • Stilt village and State Mosque in Kota Kinabalu, Asia's fastest growing city and capital of Sabah, northern tip of Borneo, Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Asia

    State Mosque

    Kota Kinabalu

    Sabah's State Mosque is a perfect example of contemporary Malay Muslim architecture: all modernist facade and geometric angles. The building is south of…

  • Che Sui Khor Moral Uplifting Society

    Che Sui Khor Moral Uplifting Society

    Kota Kinabalu

    About four minutes' drive northeast of KK, this complex has an 11-storey pagoda that shimmers in orange and green. The society espouses believing in the…

  • Signal Hill Observatory Platform

    Signal Hill Observatory Platform

    Kota Kinabalu

    Up on Signal Hill, among the art deco mansions at the city-centre's eastern edge, there's an unmissable UFO-like observation pavilion. Come here to make…

