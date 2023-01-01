Monsopiad Cultural Village

Monsopiad is named after a legendary warrior and headhunter. The highlight of this tacky but fun place is the House of Skulls, which supposedly contains the ancient crania of Monsopiad's unfortunate enemies, as well as artefacts illustrating native rituals from the time when the bobolian (priest) was the most important figure in the community. The quality of your experience depends on the guide you get. The village is 16km from KK; taxis from KK cost around RM50.

To get here independently, take bus 13 from central KK to Donggongon (RM2), where you can catch a minivan to the cultural village (RM1).