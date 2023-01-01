Well worth a peek, this museum showcasing traditional Dusun culture is located inside a traditional bamboo dwelling. Inside you'll find antique Chinese stoneware jars, woven containers for hunting and gathering, weaponry, agricultural implements, boldly decorated conical hats and foodstuffs being smoked over the hearth. In the corner of the main room, check out the loft: that's where all the young women used to be ushered during harvest festivals – to keep them out of reach of drunk menfolk.

Out front is a hefty stone – part of the stone wall the villagers put together as part of the anti-Japanese defences during WWII.