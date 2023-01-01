Pialungan Sandakan-Ranau Death March Memorial

In 1945 Sabah-occupying Japanese sent 641 British and 1793 Australian POWs on a series of forced marches from Sandakan to Ranau. Only six – all Australians – survived by escaping and being cared for by locals. The rest perished from illness, hard labour and harsh living conditions, or were killed outright by their captors. The memorial stone names the 183 men who were killed at this last camp, beside a bend in the Kagibangan river below. It's 6km south of Ranau.