Sabah Tea Garden

A pretty tea plantation huddles in the mountains near Ranau, producing the famous Sabah Tea. Contact the garden to arrange tours of both the plantation and surrounding rainforest and river valleys. Overnight packages (room/cottage RM140/280, camping per person RM30) are available in a cosy bungalow, a traditional longhouse or campsite. Also offers tours of the facilities coupled with a trip for a fish foot massage (RM120). It gets pretty nippy at night, so take a sweater if staying overnight.