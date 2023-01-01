Kundasang War Memorial

At Kundasang, beside the KK–Ranau Hwy, 10km east of Kinabalu National Park headquarters, is this poignant memorial conceived in 1961. It commemorates the Australian and British prisoners who died on the infamous Sandakan Death Marches and at the Sandakan and Ranau POW camps, as well as those from Borneo who died while assisting the prisoners. Four modest gardens individually represent the Australians, the British and the people of Borneo, plus a colonnaded Contemplation Garden.

In the Contemplation Garden is a list of the deceased and at the back of this garden there is a stunning vista of Mt Kinabalu.