Sabah has few 'quirky' sights… Enter 'Rumah Terbalik' – the Upside Down House – a modern, tastefully decorated house, but…upside down! Even the furniture and the car parked in the garage sticks to the ceiling. In the same compound is the equally odd 3D Wonders Museum, which allows you to poke your heads into apertures on painted scenes of turtles and swinging orangutans. It's the largest collection of 3D art in Malaysia.