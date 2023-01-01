Sabah Museum

About 2km south of the city centre, this museum provides an introduction to Sabah's indigenous cultures, with displays focusing on the traditional attire, festivals, customs and crafts of the Dusun, Murut, Rungus, Bajau and other Sabah peoples. Upstairs are the centuries-old Chinese ceramics retrieved from the Jade Dragon wreck, circa AD 1300, in 2013.

Try your hand at playing traditional musical instruments and learn about past headhunting practices of the Murut and Kadazan-Dusun.

The adjoining Heritage Village has traditional tribal dwellings, including Kadazan bamboo houses and a Chinese farmhouse, all nicely set on a lily-pad lake.

Next door, the Science & Education Centre has an informative exhibition on the petroleum industry, from drilling to refining and processing.

Hold on to your ticket: it also includes entry to the nearby Museum of Islamic Civilisation.