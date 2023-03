This impressive temple features a stone staircase-pavilion flanked by 10 Chinese deities leading up to a main temple complex dominated by Kwan Yin, Goddess of Mercy. A Chinese-style reclining Buddha rests inside. The temple is on a small hill west of the main highway junction north. You can get here by taking the Jln Tuaran bus or, more easily, get a Grab ride of hire a taxi; a round trip shouldn't be more than RM45.