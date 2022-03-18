Located 26km north of Kuantan, the limestone karst containing Gua Charas towers high above the surrounding palm plantations. The caves owe their fame to a…
Pahang & Tioman Island
For many visitors, a journey to Peninsular Malaysia's largest state begins and ends on the enchanted isle of Tioman. Between its exhilarating diving, brilliant beaches, vegetation-choked jungle treks and spirited villages, its tropical-island allure is impossible to resist.
Pahang's other big ticket – the primordial jungles of Taman Negara – lies tucked up in the state's north. Its virgin tracts of rainforest, home to a howling, twittering, trumpeting (and occasionally roaring) rabble of elusive wildlife, offer a direct connection with nature as nature intended it: wild, unrelenting, raw.
Between these big acts, you'll find reggae beach parties on the surf-bum sands of Cherating, royal splendour and noble palaces in riverside Pekan, British colonial architecture in Kuala Lipis, abandoned tin mines in the hills of Sungai Lembing and a culinary adventure or two in the restaurants and cafes of Kuantan.
Explore Pahang & Tioman Island
- GGua Charas
Located 26km north of Kuantan, the limestone karst containing Gua Charas towers high above the surrounding palm plantations. The caves owe their fame to a…
- PPahang Art Museum
This museum's collection is housed in an attractive colonial-era building just north of the Padang. The museum focuses on the state's culture, history and…
- IIstana Leban Tunggal
This abandoned and much forlorn (there's a tree growing from its roof) two-storey wood and stone palace was built in 1935. With unusual twin yellow…
- RRoyal Pahang Polo Club
One of Malaysia's historic polo clubs, this huge and verdant polo field is located next to Istana Abu Bakar; if you've a car, it's well worth driving…
- KKampung Juara
Its sleepy hideaway bliss is slightly ended by the road crossing the island interior, but Juara remains lovely, offering two long stretches of wide, white…
- KKampung Nipah
Offering a serene length of beach on the edge of the forest, rugged and isolated Nipah is the way to go for those wanting to leave the world behind (the…
- KKenong Rimba State Park
A far less visited alternative to Taman Negara, this sprawling area of lowland forest rises to the limestone foothills bordering Taman Negara itself. The…
- NNational Elephant Conservation Centre
This is the base for the Department of Wildlife and National Parks’ Elephant Relocation Team, which helps capture rogue elephants from across Southeast…
- KKampung Salang
The backpacker haven of Kampung Salang is around the headland north of ABC, Monkey Beach and Monkey Bay. Come to snorkel off nearby Coral Island, do a…
Latest Stories from Pahang & Tioman Island
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pahang & Tioman Island.
