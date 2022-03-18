For many visitors, a journey to Peninsular Malaysia's largest state begins and ends on the enchanted isle of Tioman. Between its exhilarating diving, brilliant beaches, vegetation-choked jungle treks and spirited villages, its tropical-island allure is impossible to resist.

Pahang's other big ticket – the primordial jungles of Taman Negara – lies tucked up in the state's north. Its virgin tracts of rainforest, home to a howling, twittering, trumpeting (and occasionally roaring) rabble of elusive wildlife, offer a direct connection with nature as nature intended it: wild, unrelenting, raw.

Between these big acts, you'll find reggae beach parties on the surf-bum sands of Cherating, royal splendour and noble palaces in riverside Pekan, British colonial architecture in Kuala Lipis, abandoned tin mines in the hills of Sungai Lembing and a culinary adventure or two in the restaurants and cafes of Kuantan.