Malaysia’s northeast coast is simply beautiful. Picturesque palm-fringed beaches and bucolic kampung (villages) abound, but what brings folks back to the region time and again are the tantalising tropical islands offshore. ‘Paradise’ barely does these gems justice, though that’ll likely be the word that comes to mind when you first lay eyes on the white sands and azure waters of Pulau Perhentian, Pulau Redang or Pulau Kapas. Snorkellers and divers revel in these crystal-clear waters featuring colorful coral gardens and myriads of fishes.

Travelers prepared to explore beyond the island resorts will find a distinctive vibe in cities like Kota Bharu and Kuala Terengganu. These urban hubs have retained their Malay heritage and boast lively Chinatown districts, but are also developing rapidly and reinventing themselves. Nature lovers will want to spend time exploring the national parks protecting the remaining pockets of rainforest and best accessed along the famous jungle railway.

Explore Peninsular Malaysia's Northeast

  • K

    Kompleks Muzium Negeri Terengganu

    Located around 6km west of the city centre, the traditional houses that front the museum's spacious grounds are worth the price of admission. Exhibits…

  • T

    Teluk Kerma

    Home to a single accommodation option, this small but lovely bay is peaceful and quiet. There’s great diving and snorkelling and a few equally isolated…

  • P

    Pulau Duyung

    This is the largest island in the estuary. It is changing fast, with modern housing estates being built on reclaimed land, but there is still a sizeable…

  • T

    Taman Tamadu Islam

    Touted as the world’s first ‘Islamic civilisation park’. Taman Tamadu Islam is divided into two zones. Zone A is free to the public and houses the Crystal…

  • P

    Pantai Cahaya Bulan

    Kota Bharu’s main beach was once known as Pantai Cinta Berahi, or the Beach of Passionate Love. In keeping with Islamic sensibilities, it’s now known as…

  • M

    Main Beach

    Besar’s main beach stretches along the west coast of the island to the southern tip, interrupted by several rocky headlands – you can walk around them on…

  • G

    Gelanggang Seni

    Local cultural events, including gasing uri (top-spinning), silat (a Malay martial art), kite-making, drumming and shadow-puppet shows are held regularly…

  • B

    Bank Kerapu

    Built in 1912 for the Mercantile Bank of India, the Bank Kerapu building was the first stone structure built in Kelantan. During WWII it was the HQ of the…

  • M

    Masjid Tengku Tengah Zaharah

    The most famous religious structure in the state is the Floating Mosque, located 4.5km southeast of Kuala Terengganu. It’s not really floating, just set…

