Pulau Perhentian

Overview

The Perhentian islands are well developed with resorts and yet still have refreshing, crystal-clear waters that are perfect for swimming, diving and snorkelling. There are hiking trails through jungles that are home to leaf monkeys, and numerous crescent beaches with shimmering white sand.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Main Beach

    Main Beach

    Pulau Perhentian

    Besar’s main beach stretches along the west coast of the island to the southern tip, interrupted by several rocky headlands – you can walk around them on…

  • Coral Bay

    Coral Bay

    Pulau Perhentian

    Dead-coral-strewn Coral Beach is aptly named. A construction boom has diminished the quaintness of this once-quiet spot but it's perfect for those wanting…

  • Teluk Kerma

    Teluk Kerma

    Pulau Perhentian

    Home to a single accommodation option, this small but lovely bay is peaceful and quiet. There’s great diving and snorkelling and a few equally isolated…

  • Long Beach

    Long Beach

    Pulau Perhentian

    This attractive stretch of sand offers umbrella-shaded lounges and the most party-ish vibe on the Perhentians. Those looking for a natural paradise might…

  • Teluk Dalam

    Teluk Dalam

    Pulau Perhentian

    The big island’s ‘southern bite’, this circular bay has a white-sand beach and accommodation in all budget ranges. There are good snorkelling spots on the…

  • Wind Turbines

    Wind Turbines

    Pulau Perhentian

    This pair of wind turbines can be reached either by the hiking path between Long Beach and Teluk Kerma or by a water taxi that will drop you off at a set…

  • Love Beach

    Love Beach

    Pulau Perhentian

    This secluded beach at the south of the island can be reached by a steep and rugged track (around 800m, 20 minutes) from Teluk Dalam.

  • Masjid A R Rahman Pulau Perhentian

    Masjid A R Rahman Pulau Perhentian

    Pulau Perhentian

    This attractive mosque, built over the water, makes an impression as you arrive at the island's main village. If you go inside, you should be respectfully…

