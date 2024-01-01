This attractive mosque, built over the water, makes an impression as you arrive at the island's main village. If you go inside, you should be respectfully dressed.
Masjid A R Rahman Pulau Perhentian
Pulau Perhentian
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.46 MILES
Home to a single accommodation option, this small but lovely bay is peaceful and quiet. There’s great diving and snorkelling and a few equally isolated…
0.71 MILES
Besar’s main beach stretches along the west coast of the island to the southern tip, interrupted by several rocky headlands – you can walk around them on…
1.38 MILES
Dead-coral-strewn Coral Beach is aptly named. A construction boom has diminished the quaintness of this once-quiet spot but it's perfect for those wanting…
1.46 MILES
This attractive stretch of sand offers umbrella-shaded lounges and the most party-ish vibe on the Perhentians. Those looking for a natural paradise might…
1.4 MILES
The big island’s ‘southern bite’, this circular bay has a white-sand beach and accommodation in all budget ranges. There are good snorkelling spots on the…
2.07 MILES
This pair of wind turbines can be reached either by the hiking path between Long Beach and Teluk Kerma or by a water taxi that will drop you off at a set…
21.03 MILES
Come nightfall thousands of fireflies dance among the mangroves, flashing in synchronisation. This synchronisation is unusual and believed to be…
1.15 MILES
This secluded beach at the south of the island can be reached by a steep and rugged track (around 800m, 20 minutes) from Teluk Dalam.
Nearby Pulau Perhentian attractions
