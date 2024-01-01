Masjid A R Rahman Pulau Perhentian

Pulau Perhentian

This attractive mosque, built over the water, makes an impression as you arrive at the island's main village. If you go inside, you should be respectfully dressed.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Teluk Kerma

    Teluk Kerma

    2.46 MILES

    Home to a single accommodation option, this small but lovely bay is peaceful and quiet. There’s great diving and snorkelling and a few equally isolated…

  • Main Beach

    Main Beach

    0.71 MILES

    Besar’s main beach stretches along the west coast of the island to the southern tip, interrupted by several rocky headlands – you can walk around them on…

  • Coral Bay

    Coral Bay

    1.38 MILES

    Dead-coral-strewn Coral Beach is aptly named. A construction boom has diminished the quaintness of this once-quiet spot but it's perfect for those wanting…

  • Long Beach

    Long Beach

    1.46 MILES

    This attractive stretch of sand offers umbrella-shaded lounges and the most party-ish vibe on the Perhentians. Those looking for a natural paradise might…

  • Teluk Dalam

    Teluk Dalam

    1.4 MILES

    The big island’s ‘southern bite’, this circular bay has a white-sand beach and accommodation in all budget ranges. There are good snorkelling spots on the…

  • Wind Turbines

    Wind Turbines

    2.07 MILES

    This pair of wind turbines can be reached either by the hiking path between Long Beach and Teluk Kerma or by a water taxi that will drop you off at a set…

  • Penarik Firefly Sanctuary

    Penarik Firefly Sanctuary

    21.03 MILES

    Come nightfall thousands of fireflies dance among the mangroves, flashing in synchronisation. This synchronisation is unusual and believed to be…

  • Love Beach

    Love Beach

    1.15 MILES

    This secluded beach at the south of the island can be reached by a steep and rugged track (around 800m, 20 minutes) from Teluk Dalam.

