Besar’s main beach stretches along the west coast of the island to the southern tip, interrupted by several rocky headlands – you can walk around them on short trails, otherwise take a water taxi. The white sand here is almost as lovely as Long Beach on Kecil. As a general rule the sand, swimming and snorkelling improves as you head north.

A smaller, prettier beach taken up by Perhentian Island Resort is accessible via a footbridge on the northern end of Main Beach. It's worth the walk.