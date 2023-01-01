Located 56km southwest of Kuala Terengganu, Sekayu Falls are part of the Sekayu Recreational Forest, a large park popular with locals on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. The falls extend down a mountainside; the main falls are a 15-minute walk from the entrance, but a further 20 minutes will bring you to the more attractive upper falls.

The falls are best visited on a trip through Ping Anchorage; it’s possible to combine the falls with a visit to the Terrapin Conservation Centre, where the Northern River Terrapin, one of the rarest turtle species in the world, is being studied. Costs are around RM209 per person (minimum two people).