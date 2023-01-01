Taman Tamadu Islam

Kuala Terengganu

Touted as the world’s first ‘Islamic civilisation park’. Taman Tamadu Islam is divided into two zones. Zone A is free to the public and houses the Crystal Mosque. Zone B, for which there is an admission charge, features a series of miniature models of famous Islamic landmarks from across the world. There's Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock, Agra's Taj Mahal and Mecca’s Masjid al-Haram among others.

The park is located 2.5km west of central Kuala Terengganu. Heritage Bus C-02 runs here (RM1) and a taxi costs around RM15. Dining river cruises spend around one hour exploring the nearby waterways, but regular departures can be dependent on the number of other visitors in the park.

