This city beach is popular with families; children will enjoy flying kites here. However, it’s not the best beach in Malaysia given the strong winds and rips as well as copious amounts of plastic litter. Across the road is the Cultural Centre Stage; check with the tourist information office to see if any shows are lined up. Friday's night market is worth a look for foodies.

A taxi from the centre of town should be around RM15, otherwise it’s a 20-minute walk.