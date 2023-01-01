This is the largest island in the estuary. It is changing fast, with modern housing estates being built on reclaimed land, but there is still a sizeable presence of old wooden houses and a village lifestyle. Fishing boats are built here, using mostly age-old techniques and tools, and visitors are welcome to look around. Note that of the original 30 or so boat-building yards, only three remain on the island, and fewer and fewer younger people are learning the trade.

To see boat building head to Awi's Yellow House, which sits between two boat yards. You can catch a ferry (RM1) from the jetty behind Central Market to Pulau Duyung, but there's only one ferry a day and the timing varies. Most ferries from this dock head for Sebarang Takir on the north bank of Sungai Terengganu. A taxi from downtown Kuala Terengganu to Pulau Duyung will cost RM20 (each way), and a bus from the main bus station costs RM1.