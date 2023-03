Located around 6km west of the city centre, the traditional houses that front the museum's spacious grounds are worth the price of admission. Exhibits range from the historically interesting (a Jawi – traditional Malay text – inscription that essentially dates the arrival of Islam to the nation) to threadbare taxidermy. English signage is sparse.

To get here, catch Heritage Bus C-02 from the main bus station (RM1). A taxi will cost around RM10.