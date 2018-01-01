Full Day Sepilok Orang Utan, Bornean Sun Bear and Rainforest Discovery Centre Tour Including Local Lunch

Our tour guide will pick up you around 8am from your hotel or Airport. We will head to our first stop at Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre. It was established in 1964 to return orphaned "apes back to the wild"€. The centre was being administered by the wildlife section of the Forestry Department which in 1988 was upgraded as a department under the Ministry of Tourism and Environmental Development. All administration and management was given to the new Wildlife Department of Sabah. At 10:00 am Proceed to Platform B; observe manâ€™s closest relative a €˜the Orang Utansâ€™ being rehabilitated to become wild in their natural habitat and experience a walk in the Tropical Lowland Dipterocarp Forest of Borneo and later watch a 25 minutes scheduled video documentary show. Then move on to Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Sabah, Malaysia, is to promote sun bear conservation in Borneo through animal welfare, conservation, rehabilitation, education and research - giving captured sun bears a better home and restoring their right to live in the wild, by: A Creating the capacity to confiscate, rehabilitate and release suitable orphaned and ex-captive bears back into the wild & providing an improved long-term living environment for captive bears that cannot be released. Educating the public and raising awareness about this species. Achieving increased protection for sun bears and their habitat through ongoing research, increased knowledge and awareness, and further protection of habitat. Enjoy the Local Lunch at a Local Restaururant Lastly, visit to Rainforest Discovery Centre. It is the gateway to getting to know the uniqueness and Importance of Borneo’s rainforests. Situated 23 kilometres from Sandakan Town and not too far from the Sepilok Rehabilitation Centre, the RDC’s main highlights are its exhibition halls, the Plant Discovery Garden, the Kabili-Sepilok Forest Reserve, environmental education programmes and a small lake for boat rides. The RDC also gives visitors a chance to get intimate with nature through its Nature Experience programme which includes a guided walk to the Plant Discovery Garden, Rainforest Walk and indoor/outdoor activities. After finish above mentioned sightseeing we will Drop off you at Sandakan airport or your respective hotel (town area only).