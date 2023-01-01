Sandakan's Chinese Cemetery is huge. As you wander along the cemetery, you'll notice the graves become older and more decrepit – many have been claimed by the jungle. You will also see some charnel houses that accommodate the important members of Sandakan's major Chinese clans. Just before the cemetery entrance, on a hillock, is a memorial to the 30 Chinese victims of the Sandakan Massacre on 27 May 1945 – mostly community leaders who were part of the underground movement.