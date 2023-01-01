Bukit Belanda – Dutch Hill – is a 420m hill located behind the village of Bilit. The land is owned by the citizens of Bilit, who, despite pressures from logging companies, have not opened the hill to the timber industry, preferring to maintain it as a haven for wildlife. Hike to the top early in the morning, before it gets hot, where you'll be rewarded by lovely views of Sungai Kinabatangan and, if you're lucky, glimpses of local wildlife.

There's no official infrastructure when it comes to visiting the hill; just ask someone at your lodge or Bilit itself to guide you to the beginning of the ascent path. Only attempt the climb if you're physically fit.