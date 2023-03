Wrapped in the usual firework display of reds, golds and twining dragons, festooned with lanterns illuminating the grounds like a swarm of fireflies, this is one of the finest Chinese temples in Sabah. It's about 4km west of the centre. Take a bus to Tanah Merah and ask for directions. A taxi shouldn't cost more than RM10 one way, but don't be surprised if cabbies try to charge RM25 for a round trip plus waiting at the temple.