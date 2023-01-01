Rainforest Discovery Centre

The RDC, about 1.5km from SORC, offers an engaging education in tropical flora and fauna. Outside the exhibit hall filled with child-friendly displays, a botanical garden presents samples of tropical plants. There's a gentle 1km lakeside walking trail, and a series of eight canopy towers connected by walkways to give you a bird's-eye view of the trees. During the highly recommended night walks (RM30) you may spot tarsiers, slow loris, civets, flying squirrels and other night critters.

It's best to get there either at 8am or 4pm, as wildlife tends to hibernate during the sweltering hours in the middle of the day. It takes around 1½ hours to walk the trails and climb the towers. Although it doesn't correspond with the best bird and wildlife spotting times, it is still a good place to while away time between feedings at the SORC.

Paddleboats (RM5) are available to ride around the inviting lake near the centre's entrance. As for the trails, the 20km-return Kabili Trail requires a Forest Reserve Entry Permit (available at the RDC ticket office; plenty of water to be carried and plenty of stamina required). There are three shelters along the trail. You don't need a guide, but they can be arranged for RM100.