Sandakan Heritage Museum

This small museum near the beginning of the Heritage Walk is a bit neglected but worth a look for the old photos and memorabilia of Sandakan's tumultuous modern history. Downstairs is a gallery dedicated to the extraordinary antics of husband-and-wife team, the Johnsons from Kansas, USA. The couple blazed across Borneo (and Africa) in the 1920s and '30s, capturing animals for zoos and taking many photographs. It's certainly an insight into another era and mindset.