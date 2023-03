This traditional Malay stilt village, located about 3km east of the city centre, is the original settlement Sandakan grew from back in 1879. It's still an atmospheric (and pungent) place to wander around, even though the houses have air-con and the wooden walkways have largely been replaced with concrete ones. Locals come here to haggle over fresh and dried fish and to dine at the likes of Sim Sim Restaurant. A taxi/Grab ride should cost around RM20/6.