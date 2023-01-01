Agnes Keith House

This atmospheric two-storey colonial villa, Newlands, tells the story of American writer Agnes Keith and her British husband Harry, the Conservator of Forests in North Borneo. They lived in Sandakan from 1934 to 1952 and spent three years in Japanese internment camps during WWII. The house was immortalised by Keith in her award-winning, funny and engaging portrayal of colonial life in Land Below the Wind. To get here, take the Tangga Seribu (100 Steps) to Jln Istana.

This is the second incarnation of their abode, with the original destroyed during the war. Newlands has been immaculately restored, its polished wooden floors gleaming and period furniture in place. Photos of the family and of Sandakan in the 1930s and artefacts such as brass gongs, Chinese stoneware jars, Penan blowpipes and woven Murut backpacks add to the atmosphere.