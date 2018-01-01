Golden Temple, Wagah Border Private Tour with Flag Ceremony

Get picked up from the hotel in Amritsar at 9:30am, meet your expert guide and leave for an exceptional day of exploring the 400-year-old heritage of Amritsar. The streets of this iconic city portray the heroic character of the Punjab and vibrancy of its culture. In the company of your guide drive to Harmandir Sahib, famously known as the Golden Temple. Revered as the most sacred place for Sikhs in the world, Golden Temple is considered Amritsar’s soul around which the whole city flourishes. Visit the Golden Temple Museum and understand the rich history of Sikhism and its establishment in India. Let your local guide narrate you the legend behind the rise of this valiant religion in the city of Amritsar. Walk to the Langar (mass-dinner) hall and witness extreme devotion and compassion of the people cooking and serving. The temple kitchen serves food non-stop for 12 hours, feeding over 100,000 people in a day. Visit the mega kitchen and learn from your guide how volunteers have to wait for their turn to work in the temples kitchen for months and sometimes years. Proceed for lunch in a local restaurant and devour the flavors of Amritsar. Passing through the bustling streets, drive to the Wagah border at 3:00pm to prepare to witness the flag down ceremony performed at the only active border between India and Pakistan. Also referred to as the Beating Retreat, the ceremony starts at 5:00pm and showcases border policemen marching to the beat of a drum. The atmosphere is highly euphoric and marks a relation between the two countries. After the ceremony ends, you will be dropped back to your hotel.