2-Day Amritsar and Golden Temple Tour From Delhi
Your 2-day trip to Amritsar includes a full itinerary with 4-star accommodation plus several meals. Explore this magical city from the comfort of your air-conditioned vehicle, accompanied by your guide at all times!
Golden Temple, Wagah Border Private Tour with Flag Ceremony
Get picked up from the hotel in Amritsar at 9:30am, meet your expert guide and leave for an exceptional day of exploring the 400-year-old heritage of Amritsar. The streets of this iconic city portray the heroic character of the Punjab and vibrancy of its culture. In the company of your guide drive to Harmandir Sahib, famously known as the Golden Temple. Revered as the most sacred place for Sikhs in the world, Golden Temple is considered Amritsar’s soul around which the whole city flourishes. Visit the Golden Temple Museum and understand the rich history of Sikhism and its establishment in India. Let your local guide narrate you the legend behind the rise of this valiant religion in the city of Amritsar. Walk to the Langar (mass-dinner) hall and witness extreme devotion and compassion of the people cooking and serving. The temple kitchen serves food non-stop for 12 hours, feeding over 100,000 people in a day. Visit the mega kitchen and learn from your guide how volunteers have to wait for their turn to work in the temples kitchen for months and sometimes years. Proceed for lunch in a local restaurant and devour the flavors of Amritsar. Passing through the bustling streets, drive to the Wagah border at 3:00pm to prepare to witness the flag down ceremony performed at the only active border between India and Pakistan. Also referred to as the Beating Retreat, the ceremony starts at 5:00pm and showcases border policemen marching to the beat of a drum. The atmosphere is highly euphoric and marks a relation between the two countries. After the ceremony ends, you will be dropped back to your hotel.
Wagah Border Beating Retreat Ceremony VIP Gallery with Dinner
You will be picked up from your hotel at 2:30pm and proceed to Wagah Border to witness the afternoon parade ceremony. Watch ceremony from the VIP or foreigner Gallery. (Indian Passport holder Not eligible for VIP Entry, they have sit to in common gallery) Located at about 29 km from Amritsar on the Grand Trunk, Wagah border post has become famous for the ceremonial closing of gates and lowering of flags of India and Pakistan. BSF and Pakistani Rangers march towards the gates from their respective sides. After the gate is open, the soldiers salute each other and start lowering the flags. The flags are carefully folded and carried back. The ceremony reaches a crescendo with the soldiers returning to the border line for the final handshake and the blowing of the bugle marks the end of the ceremony. As the ceremony climbs to its apogee, cries of Jai Hind and Pakistan Zindabad render in the air.After the parade ceremony, your driver will then take you to a local restaurant for a mouthwatering dinner. You can choose form a fixed menu or buffer dinner. After dinner your driver will drop you back to your hotel.
Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border Private Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel in Amritsar around 09:00 AM and transported to the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) with your English-speaking tour guide. The Golden Temple is a prominent Sikh Gurdwara built by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan in the 16th Century. After Golden Temple, visit Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden that houses a memorial of national importance, established in 1951 to commemorate the massacre by British occupying forces.After Jallianwala Bagh explore Hall Bazar and other local bazaars. Later enjoy your Lunch at a local restaurant. After some relaxation around 3 PM drive to Wagah Border for the evening beating retreat ceremony. Wagah border post has become famous for the ceremonial closing of gates and lowering of flags of India and Pakistan. When the ceremony reaches a crescendo, the soldiers return to the border line for the final handshake and afterwards no glance is exchanged and the gates are close. Watch the ceremony from the VIP or foreigner gallery (Indian Passport holder Not eligible for VIP Entry, they have to sit in common gallery). When the ceremony ends, you will be taken back to your hotel in Amritsar.
Amritsar Golden Temple 2-Day Private Tour from New Delhi
Day 1: Delhi to Amritsar by Train (B)Receive a 6:30am pickup from your New Delhi hotel or Indira Gandhi International Airport, and transfer to the railway station to board the 7:20am train to Amritsar. Come 2pm, after your arrival, enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). At 3pm, visit to the India/Pakistan border, where you will witness flag hoisting and lowering. Later you'll visit the Golden Temple for an evening holy book ceremony.Overnight: 4-star Amritsar hotelDay 2: Amritsar to Delhi by Train (B)Have breakfast, then at 8am, take a sightseeing tour of the Golden Temple, spiritual center of Sikh faith. By 10am, you will have arrived at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to explore. Take a lunch break at 1pm at a local restaurant (own expense). At 4pm, transfer to the Amritsar railway station. Dinner will be available on board before your 11pm arrival at the Delhi railway station. A driver will be ready to bring you to your New Delhi hotel.
Private Tour: Golden Temple and Wagah Border in Amritsar
You guide will pick you up from your hotel in Amritsar at 9.00 am by a private car and drive to Golden Temple. Set amid a pool of holy water and visitors and devotees from all faiths are welcome. Your guide will show you a glimpse of the Sikh temple tradition of offering daily Guru-Ka-Langar, a free community meal that began in the 16th century. As you watch the community kitchen feed up with over 10,000 people, learn about the Sikh principle of equality and practice of eating together. At 11.00 am visit the Jallianwala Bagh located about a quarter mile from the Golden Temple. It is a memorial that commemorates the sacrifices of hundreds of men, women and children who were victims of ruthless firing during Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. You will learn more about India's history while enjoying the beautiful park. Afterwards we will visit Durgiana Temple, a partial replica of the Golden Temple. The Durgiana Temple is situated outside the Lohgarh Gate and dedicated to the Goddess Durga frequented by devout Hindus. At 12:30 noon you can go for lunch (own expense) as per your preference. Leave at 2.00 pm for Wagah Border (Indo-Pak Border). En-route brief stopover at Sarhad Resturant for a photo session for India Pak friendship. Wagah Border, The final frontier, around 28 km from Amritsar is the only border crossing between India and Pakistan. Watch from the Gallery, you will experience the Retreat Ceremony that takes place on the Indian Side of the Border. The changing of the guards and the ceremonial lowering of the flags ceremony is carried out with Great Spirit. We will leave around 5.30 pm and transfer you back to your hotel.