Golden Temple Interpretation Centre

Hidden beneath the marble square outside the clock-tower entrance to the Golden Temple, this fascinating multimedia museum tells the story of Sikhism and the significance of the Golden Temple through four entertaining 15-minute videos projected onto first an inverted pyramid, then a 180-degree cinema, then a screen above a 3D scale model of the temple and finally on a screen inside a shrine-like room. Showings start every hour, just past the hour. Swap your photo ID for an English-translation headset.