Partition Museum

Housed in the beautifully restored 19th-century Town Hall, this unique museum (the only one in the world dedicated to Partition) offers a poignant and often-haunting portrayal of the tragic events leading up to, during and following Partition. Newspaper cuttings, photographs (some of which people may find disturbing) and video interviews tell the tumultuous story from the point of view of the survivors of what was the largest migration in human history.