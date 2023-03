Ram Bagh was the former palace grounds of Maharaja Ranjit Singh (1780–1839), who founded the Sikh empire. It now serves as a public park. At its heart, you'll find the summer palace of the former maharaja, in commission between 1818 and 1837. It's a modest structure in comparison to some of India's other palaces but atmospheric nonetheless. In the park's northwest corner is Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama, a low-tech museum depicting the maharaja’s greatest battles