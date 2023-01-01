Jallianwala Bagh

Reached through a narrow gatehouse leading to an enclosed courtyard, this poignant park commemorates the 1500 Indians killed or wounded when a British officer ordered his soldiers to shoot unarmed protesters in 1919. Some of the bullet holes are still visible in the walls, as is the well into which hundreds desperately leapt to avoid the bullets. There’s an eternal flame of remembrance, an exhibition telling stories of victims, and a Martyrs’ Gallery, with portraits of independence heroes.