Mata Temple

Credited with fertility-improving powers, this fascinating labyrinthine Hindu temple commemorates the 20th-century female saint Lal Devi. From the main hall, a narrow series of stairways and passages winds past mirrored mosaics, fairground-style carvings and untold deity statues to a semisubmerged mock-up of the Vasihno Devi cave temple. Walking west along GT Rd, turn right after the train station, up Albert Rd, then take the first left and the temple will be to your left at the end of the lane.