Sri Durgiana Temple

Amritsar

LoginSave

Dedicated to the goddess Durga, this modern Hindu temple was built in 1921 in the architectural style of the Golden Temple. Surrounded by a holy water tank, it’s often called the Silver Temple because of its exquisitely engraved silver doors. Soothing bhajans (devotional songs) are sung here just after the temple opens and just before it closes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Golden Temple

    Golden Temple

    0.73 MILES

    The legendary Golden Temple is actually just a small part of this huge gurdwara complex, known to Sikhs as Harmandir Sahib. Spiritually, the focus of…

  • Guru-Ka-Langar

    Guru-Ka-Langar

    0.82 MILES

    At the southeast end of the Golden Temple Complex is the Guru-Ka-Langar, an enormous dining room where an estimated 100,000 pilgrims come to eat every day…

  • Golden Temple Interpretation Centre

    Golden Temple Interpretation Centre

    0.76 MILES

    Hidden beneath the marble square outside the clock-tower entrance to the Golden Temple, this fascinating multimedia museum tells the story of Sikhism and…

  • Partition Museum

    Partition Museum

    0.67 MILES

    Housed in the beautifully restored 19th-century Town Hall, this unique museum (the only one in the world dedicated to Partition) offers a poignant and…

  • Amrit Sarovar

    Amrit Sarovar

    0.77 MILES

    Spiritually, the focus of attention within the Golden Temple Complex is the tank that surrounds the gleaming central shrine. Known as the Amrit Sarovar,…

  • Border-Closing Ceremony

    Border-Closing Ceremony

    17.37 MILES

    Every afternoon Indian and Pakistani border guards meet at the border post between Attari and Wagah to engage in a 30-minute display of military…

  • Mata Temple

    Mata Temple

    0.78 MILES

    Credited with fertility-improving powers, this fascinating labyrinthine Hindu temple commemorates the 20th-century female saint Lal Devi. From the main…

  • Jallianwala Bagh

    Jallianwala Bagh

    0.83 MILES

    Reached through a narrow gatehouse leading to an enclosed courtyard, this poignant park commemorates the 1500 Indians killed or wounded when a British…

View more attractions

Nearby Amritsar attractions

1. Gandhi Gate

0.5 MILES

This imposing red sandstone gate stands on the main approach into Amritsar's old city.

2. Partition Museum

0.67 MILES

Housed in the beautifully restored 19th-century Town Hall, this unique museum (the only one in the world dedicated to Partition) offers a poignant and…

3. Akal Takhat

0.67 MILES

The Guru Granth Sahib is installed in the temple every morning and returned at night to the Akal Takhat, the temporal seat of the Khalsa brotherhood. The…

4. Golden Temple

0.73 MILES

The legendary Golden Temple is actually just a small part of this huge gurdwara complex, known to Sikhs as Harmandir Sahib. Spiritually, the focus of…

5. Sikh Museum

0.74 MILES

Inside the main entrance clock tower of the Golden Temple Complex, the Sikh Museum shows the persecution suffered by the Sikhs at the hands of Mughals,…

6. Fuwara Chowk

0.75 MILES

Close to the Golden Temple, this is where taxis often drop you. The crossroads are dominated by a giant wedding-cake sculpture that honours Sikh heroes.

7. Golden Temple Interpretation Centre

0.76 MILES

Hidden beneath the marble square outside the clock-tower entrance to the Golden Temple, this fascinating multimedia museum tells the story of Sikhism and…

8. Amrit Sarovar

0.77 MILES

Spiritually, the focus of attention within the Golden Temple Complex is the tank that surrounds the gleaming central shrine. Known as the Amrit Sarovar,…