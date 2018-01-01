Port of Spain and Fort George Sightseeing Tour

Your city tour of the capital city of Port of Spain includes a visit to the bustling Independence Square with it’s imposing Central Bank and surrounding lively shopping streets, the former Parliament Building, the Supreme Court and historic Woodford Square. You will then have a brief look inside the Museum of Natural History (base on availability) before taking in the Queens Park Savannah – known as ‘the world’s largest roundabout’, this 200-acre recreational park is lined with exotic trees and interesting colonial mansions with intricate architectural designs. The so called "Magnificent Seven" are the finest of these. A walk in the Botanic Gardens is most rewarding. Next, take a drive along the famous night entertainment strip, the "Avenue". Following this you will enter the busy suburb of St James where there is an astounding panoramic view at Fort George, which has an elevation of approximately 236 feet above sea level. Enjoy the spectacular views from this historical site covering the city of Port of Spain and the Gulf of Paria, Central and South Trinidad and the West Coast of the island. This panorama spans as far as the hills of Venezuela, according to visibility.