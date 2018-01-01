Welcome to Trinidad & Tobago
But don’t expect anyone to hold your hand. The oil and gas industry leaves tourism low on the priority list, so it’s up to you to take a deep breath, jump in and enjoy the mix.
Trinidad Highlights and Scenic Drive Tour
Visit Trinidad's highlights on this comprehensive, half-day guided tour. You'll pass by the lighthouse, the striking Parliament building known as the Red House as well as the Magnificent Seven, a row of imposing colonial houses originally built at the turn of the century as private residences. Continuing around the Queens Park Savannah, you'll make a brief stop at the tropical Botanical Gardens, a cool shady enclave of exotic trees and tropical flowers. Then, it's a short drive to Lady Young Lookout for an excellent panoramic view of Port of Spain. Departing, you'll head for Santa Cruz Valley with its endless cocoa and coffee plantations. Continue along the scenic North Coast Road, where you will take in a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea at Maracas Lookout. On reaching Maracas Beach, Trinidad's most beautiful and popular attraction, you can swim, sunbathe or relax before returning to the hotel.
Island Circle Tour
This tour gives all passengers the opportunity to truly understand the lifestyle in Trinidad and Tobago while visiting many of the famous landmarks. A great and educational way to view the best the island has to offer, including the agricultural belt, rapid industry and stunning nature. Heading south out of Port of Spain and down the west coast, your circle island journey begins. You'll see the spectacular scenery of places such as the Gulf of Paris, Mayaro Beach, and Manzanilla. You will also visit the town of San Fernando, the second largest city of Trinidad. The journey then takes you eastward, into areas overlooking the lush coconut palms which fringe the 14 mile (22.5 km) Mayaro Beach. On the return, travel through Manzanilla, cocoa plantations and Virgin Forest all on the East Coast of the island. Leaving Manzanilla, you will pass through the picturesque towns of Sangre Grande and Arima before traveling through the east-west corridor and back to the Port of Spain.
Asa Wright Nature Center Guided Tour from Port of Spain
Visit the world-famous Asa Wright Nature Centre, a 200-acre (800,000 sq.meter) bird sanctuary and conservation center located deep in the hills of the Northern Range. Following the 1.5 hours drive to the nature center, you will be met by your knowledgeable guide for an informative nature walk through the lush tropical forest with its exotic trees and colourful flowers. While actual sightings are not guaranteed, you'll want to keep a watchful eye out for exotic birds such as toucans, manikins and hummingbirds as well as graceful butterflies that live in this unique environment. Following your 1.5 hour nature walk, allow us to return you to your Port of Spain hotel.
Port of Spain and Fort George Sightseeing Tour
Your city tour of the capital city of Port of Spain includes a visit to the bustling Independence Square with it’s imposing Central Bank and surrounding lively shopping streets, the former Parliament Building, the Supreme Court and historic Woodford Square. You will then have a brief look inside the Museum of Natural History (base on availability) before taking in the Queens Park Savannah – known as ‘the world’s largest roundabout’, this 200-acre recreational park is lined with exotic trees and interesting colonial mansions with intricate architectural designs. The so called "Magnificent Seven" are the finest of these. A walk in the Botanic Gardens is most rewarding. Next, take a drive along the famous night entertainment strip, the "Avenue". Following this you will enter the busy suburb of St James where there is an astounding panoramic view at Fort George, which has an elevation of approximately 236 feet above sea level. Enjoy the spectacular views from this historical site covering the city of Port of Spain and the Gulf of Paria, Central and South Trinidad and the West Coast of the island. This panorama spans as far as the hills of Venezuela, according to visibility.
Glass Bottom Boat Cruise at Buccoo Reef
The island of tranquil Tobago, whose famous "Buccoo Reef" was visited by Jacques Cousteau, has many breathtaking views for photographic opportunities. Cousteau rated Tobago's Buccoo Reef as the number three spectacular sight to behold in the world. Your tour begins from Scarborough with a drive along the Claude Noel Highway before entering "Buccoo Bay Beach Resort" where you will board a glass bottom boats, to the Coral Gardens and Buccoo Reef. You will be treated to many species of fish life and natural formation of the reef. Buccoo is one of the major reefs easily accessible to non-swimmers. All the known hard corals and most of the soft ones can be found around Tobago as well as hundreds of different reef fish including the giant manta rays. Turtles species such as the endangered leatherback, the green loggerhead and the hawksbill all nest on beaches along Tobago's west coast. After visiting the reef on the glass bottom boat, your tour continues to the "Nylon Pool", where you can disembark and swim on this sand bank, with water not exceeding 2.5 feet high.
Trinidad Nighttime Food Tour
Your tour begins with a complimentary pickup from your hotel which will include a meet and greet with your guide. You will then be on your way to a 4 to 4.5-hour enjoyably food tasting. With your guide, you will head outside of Port of Spain and start off experiencing corn soup, followed by geera pork sandwiches. Your street culinary journey proceeds on to doubles (a Trinidadian must have!), following which you will head back to Port of Spain to enjoy a delicious roti. As your tummy begins to grin with happiness you will be taken to have some homemade ice cream, which comes in flavors of various local fruits, for dessert to round off the evening. Don't worry if you don't understand some of the food item's names, you will learn along the way. After a few hours of fun local foods, tour and laughs, your guide will take you back to your hotel.