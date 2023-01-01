National Museum & Art Gallery

Housed in a classic colonial building, the rather dry historical exhibits range from the oil industry to Amerindian settlers, the colonial era and indentured Indians. There are also geological and natural-history displays – check out the tarantulas and fearsome-looking giant centipede. The rotating collection of artwork on the top floor is the highlight, and gives an excellent introduction to the Trinbago art scene. And don't miss the classic T&T films screened on a loop in the audio-visual room.